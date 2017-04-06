Cox School announces new dean for next academic year

Matthew B. Myers was announced new dean of SMU’s Cox School of Business after current dean Albert W. Niemi Jr. announced his plans to step down last August from his position at the end of the academic year. Myers will begin his duties on Aug. 1.

“The range of [Myers’] previous administrative and professorial experiences also equips him to lead the school toward even greater faculty research excellence, as well as innovative educational programs for Cox undergraduates, graduate students and working executives.” stated Steven C. Currall, SMU provost and vice president for academic affairs in the release. “Furthermore, Matt is deeply committed to collaborations with other academic units on the SMU campus to advance interdisciplinary academic programs and initiatives.”

Myers currently serves as the Dean & Mitchel P. Rales Chair of Business Leadership of the Farmer School of Business at Miami University of Ohio. In this role, he oversees the $80 million budget and initiated a $200 fundraising campaign, which received the largest single donation of $40 million in Miami University’s history.

Before his current position, he also served as the Nestle Professor and Associate Dean of Executive Education the College of Business Administration at the University of Tennessee and has taught internationally as well in Paris, Scotland, Italy, Romania and more.

He received his Ph.D. from Michigan State University’s Broad Graduate School of Management, a Masters of International Business Studies from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina and his bachelor’s from the University of Louisville.

As dean, Myers is the chief academic and executive officer for the Cox School of Business. He reports to the Provost and oversees the school’s undergraduate, graduate and professional academic programs as well as more than 172 Cox faculty and staff. Myers also will oversee the Cox School’s $160 million endowment

Niemi served as dean for 20 years, and he will continue to hold his faculty position of the William J. O’Neil Chair in Global Markets and Freedom in the Cox School.

Myers was selected by a search committee that formed after Niemi’s announcement earlier in the year.