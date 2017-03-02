Eight things to give up for Lent

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent, which means people giving up all different types of food, beverages, and what they consider to be an unhealthy lifestyle. This 40 day “cleanse” of something in your life is said to make you stronger in your religion, but for some, it is an excuse for a redo of their New Years resolution.

If you haven’t decided what to give up, here is a list of eight common habits:

1. If you are the type of person who can’t get through the day without a soda, this might be the item for you. Many people are giving up soda this year, or have in past years. Giving up soda is great for you health, and you will now know you can survive without it.

2. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a vegetarian? Lent is the perfect excuse to try it out because if you find you truly can’t live without meat, after 40 days you can treat yourself with a double bacon cheeseburger.

3. A more extreme than above, challenge yourself and try being a vegan for 40 days. Being a vegan would require giving up all animal produce. This includes eggs, milk, and Jello. If you chose this option, make sure you take vitamins to continue to get the nutrients your body needs.

4. Addicted to sweets? Sacrificing dessert for 40 days may be perfect for you. If you can’t give up all dessert, focus on one item. Ice cream, cookies, cupcakes, anything will do.

5. Being in college almost everyone could do this one. Try giving up alcohol for 40 days. Whether you give up liquor or beer or all of the above, taking a break from drinking will allow you to focus more on school while also being a little healthier.

6. Take a break from social media for 40 days. Many celebrities, including Selena Gomez, have taken breaks from social media and reported how great they felt while being away. Lent is the perfect excuse to delete the Instagram app and not have to worry about social media.

7. For my friends that live in dorms, giving up eating off campus is a great idea for you. It is very easy to walk across the street to Diggs or order late night GAPCO, but this money adds up on top of what you pay for the meal plan.

8. Don’t hit the “continue watching” button and try giving up Netflix for Lent. Giving up Netflix will let you focus more on school. It will also let you be more social around Dallas, versus being huddled up in your bed all Sunday.

Challenge yourself to give up one of these eight things during this Lent season. If none of these items are your vice, try giving that up instead. When Easter Sunday comes around you will feel much more accomplished that you lasted all 40 days.