Fall 2017 Career Fair is right around the corner

The annual Fall Career Fair sponsored by The Hegi Career Center is back and has something to offer for everyone. It is never too early to start thinking about next summer’s jobs and internships.

The Fall 2017 Career Fair will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom. All undergraduate students, graduate students and alumni from the Dedman College, Cox School of Business, Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering, Simmons School of Education & Human Development, and the Meadows School of the Arts are welcome.

In order to make the most of a trip to the career fair here are a few tips:

1. Dress to impress. Students will be meeting potential employers, so it’s important to dress professionally. A polished appearance makes a good impression.

2. Make sure they remember you. After having a good conversation with an employer, it’s important to leave something that will help them remember you. Bring your resume. After finishing a conversation, hand the employer a resume and they will have something to reference when discussing your potential with the rest of their team.

3. Know who you’re talking to. The Hegi Career Center has posted a list of participating employers under the event on the new job site, Handshake. Scroll through the list and know what companies interest you, and do your research. When talking to a potential employer, it’s always an advantage to show that you have an understanding of their purpose and what they’ve done most recently.

4. Know how to make an exit. There are a lot of companies to see. It is helpful to be able to converse with a company then politely excuse yourself to move on to the next one. Once the conversation has lulled, give the employer your resume, thank them for speaking with you, shake their hand and move on.

5. Connect on LinkedIn. Continuing the connection with an employer keeps your name in front of them. Remember the name of the person you talked to, then after the fair connect with them on LinkedIn. Always add a personal note about meeting them at the career fair.

The Fall 2017 Career Fair boasts companies such as American Airlines, Capital One, Deloitte, and Edward Jones. There will be over 80 employers present, so there will be opportunities for students from all majors.