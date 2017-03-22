Feminism panel promotes an everlasting fight for gender equality

SMU’s Feminist Equality Movement (FEM) held a panel on women’s issues March 21. Panelists said while equality laws have been passed, and work has been done, there will never be an end to the efforts of ending discrimination.

“Will this ever be solved? In paradise so to speak,” Susanne Scholz, SMU professor and panelist said. “Let’s not worry about if there will be an end because in our lifetime we definitely have a lot to work with. We need people to try to make changes while we go along.”

The quest to end discrimination is one that is at the forefront of current events. The panelist said that no matter how much effort is put forth, the fight is everlasting.

“I think this idea that we should have a neat beginning, progression and end reflects a certain kind of mindset,” Anna Hinton, SMU PhD candidate and panelist said. “Sometimes we have to accept this is the human condition, that we will always be going against these issues and to let go the ‘are we there yet?’ kind of ending.”

The three SMU faculty members and panelists were hand-picked by the FEM student organization. Julia Cantu, SMU student and FEM president, said the purpose of the panel was to introduce the basics of feminism to SMU students.

“I think overall the reason why we hold these panels is there isn’t much involvement from the SMU community about it,” Cantu said.

The panel discussed the common misconceptions of feminism, mentioning physical and ideological aspects that most people associate with feminism.

“I have this memory, it goes back many years of a student saying, ‘until I met you I thought all feminists were ugly and hated men,’” said Beth Newman, SMU English professor and panelist. “Those are two pretty big misconceptions that I think were widespread in the 1980s and ’90s and are probably still out there.”

Cantu said the biggest misconception today in younger generations is that people think feminists want to be treated like men.

“We think about feminism as gender equality and I think a good way to put it is that I don’t want to be treated as a man, I want to be treated as a woman,” Cantu said.

The misconceptions surrounding feminism are not the only battles feminists fight. The panel said they struggle with breaking certain ideals surrounding the female role as well.

“Within a person’s lifetime, it’s very hard to dislodge structures of thinking. I wish to dislodge those structures of thinking and I still find it hard to do,” Newman said. “So, for people who are unwilling to try, because they don’t see that they’re looking at things through an ideological lens, there’s really no incentive.”

Alec Petsche, SMU film and English major and FEM member, said while he was pleased with the turnout of both male and female attendees, he hopes to see more involvement on campus.

“The turnout was reassuring because I did not realize there was a diversity of feminism on campus,” Petsche said.

The female to male ratio of attendees was about 2 – 1, however activism of males in the feminist movement is growing. Petsche said male feminists don’t need to identify as anything more than that.

“The way I’ve heard it is men don’t need a special place in feminism. They take their spot and make it feminist,” Petsche said.