George W. Bush’s ‘Portraits of Courage’ exhibit opens at Bush Presidential Center

George W. Bush just released a book titled “Portraits of Courage.” Unlike his past published works: a memoir and a biography of his father, and unlike that created by any other former president, Bush’s work is a book of portraits: “A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

His paintings are on display in the George W. Bush Presidential Center, giving the already Bush-centric Dallas community the most accessibility to the artworks.

As the president in office during 9/11, Bush is tied to this homage, as is his work with the Military Service Initiation. The collection features 66 color portraits and one mural painting of U.S. military members who have served since 9/11 and whom Bush has come to know personally.

In 2014, a New York Times critic acclaimed Bush’s artistic strokes as an “unsettling talent.”

Taking to canvas and paint isn’t unordinary for past American presidents or world leaders. Ulysses S. Grant painted landscapes and horses. Dwight D. Eisenhower painted. Jimmy Carter’s “Live Oak at Sunrise” sold for $250,000 in 2012.

So why did Bush paint? In a Times interview, he named Winston Churchill’s “Painting as a Pastime” as a source that piqued his interest.

“For me, it’s the opportunity to continue learning,” Bush said. “The quest for knowledge doesn’t abate with age. One thing about the presidency is you stay really busy. Afterward, I needed more to do,” he said.

Bush hopes that “civilians realize there’s not an ounce of self-pity in these veterans,” as the takeaway from his paintings, which serve as both artwork and a philanthropic endeavor.

“I hope that inspires our citizens to overcome their own struggles,” Bush said.

The exhibit runs from March 2 through Oct. 1, 2017. Exhibit information can be found here.