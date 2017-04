The final of four performances in the first Emerging Artist Recital Series is April 6, located in Caruth Auditorium.

SMU’s professor and chair of organ, Stefen Engels, hailing from one of Europe’s most prestigious musical institutions, began this series. It was started due to a need for more opportunities for music students to showcase their abilities to the student body and the surrounding community.

The recital features masterworks from the piano, organ, brass and woodwind repertory.