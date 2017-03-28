Good Deeds Day returns to SMU

If you had the chance to save a life, would you? That’s the question posed by Hillel of Dallas, the foundation for Jewish life at SMU as the 2017 Good Deeds Day is quickly approaching. The event will take place on April 5 in Hughes-Trigg Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Partnering with Delete Blood Cancer (DKMS) for a third year, this event aims to determine potential bone marrow donors through a simple cheek swab.

According to Aaron Tverye, president and Good Deeds Day chair, this year’s event already has over 160 SMU community members registered.

“As part of the international Good Deed’s Day initiative, we are working together with a variety of organizations including Hallie’s Heroes and more to hopefully find the perfect match for someone who needs it,” Tverye said.

Hallie, of Hallie’s Heroes is a local 8-year-old girl who has been searching for a match since being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. Her family created the organization to honor her strength and courage and to fund research to find a cure.