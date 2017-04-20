How to celebrate Earth Day in Dallas

More than 193 countries celebrate and support the protection of the environment every Earth Day on April 22. This weekend there are four opportunities in Dallas to help you celebrate our planet.

1. Earth Day Texas

Earth Day Texas is the world’s largest annual Earth Day celebration that brings exhibitions and public speakers about initiatives, discoveries, research and polices regarding the environment to Fair Park for a three-day event. This free event is held April 21 through April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

2. Global Youth Service Day

Part of the Earth Day Texas event at Fair Park is Global Youth Service Day. Participants ages 5 to 24 can get their hands a little dirty by choosing one service project to be completed on April 21 or 22. There are 20 service projects to choose from that will happen across the DFW area. Opportunities occurring in Fair Park include recycling, composting and rain barrel projects.

3. Dallas Autumn Ball Volunteer Party

Partnering with Educational First Steps, the Dallas Autumn Ball and its group of volunteers will renovate a playground for Pace & Ross Learning Center in Oak Cliff. Volunteers can enjoy a free cocktail and snack at Stirr in Deep Ellum after volunteering from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

4. Solo Volunteer Ideas

A couple of solo volunteer ideas include: visiting a park, picking up litter, planting a tree, spending the day with as little electricity as possible and visiting the Natural Grocers.