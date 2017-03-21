HUNTALKS 2017 features innovative students fighting for social justice

HUNTALKS 2017 kicks off at 11 a.m. on March 23.

In its second year, HUNTALKS 2017 gives students in all disciplines the opportunity to present their research on social justice, specifically that which relates to poverty and climate change. Using a TED Talk format and supported by TEDxSMU and the SMU Lyle School of Engineering, applications to present in HUNTALKS closed late February.

The Hunter and Stephanie Hunt Institute for Engineering and Humanity, an institute striving to address challenges facing the global poor as well as sustainability across the globe, spearheaded the talks.

Students accepted to HUNTALKS receive hands-on public speaking training from TED to make the best presentation possible to an innovative audience of SMU graduate and undergraduate students.