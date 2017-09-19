It’s about more than Standing Rock

“Can everyone hear me? I have a cold and I sound a bit like Kathleen Turner today,” SMU professor Kacy Hollenback joked to a tightly packed room in Heroy Hall.

Around 40 students and faculty members gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to hear the anthropology professor’s lecture, Its About More Than Standing Rock, a presentation on energy development on the North American Great Plains. Audience members chatted amongst themselves, eager to hear her speak, specifically about the Dakota Access Pipeline and its effect on Indian tribes.

“I’ve seen it unfold on the news but I wanted to find out more,” audience member and fellow anthropology professor Sara Mosher said.

A student in Hollenback’s Archaeology class Anna Braman also wanted to attend the lecture to hear more from her engaging professor.

“Her lectures are really interesting and I wanted to hear a slightly different topic than what we hear in class,” Braman said.

Hollenback stood at a podium next to a PowerPoint with photos of her work and began discussing her research.

“Students ask me, why are tribes so upset? You have to understand the history, and it’s not a deep history,” Hollenback said.

The lecture covered certain tribes such as, Standing Rock, Blackfeet, Fort Berthold, Standing Rock Sioux, and how they have been impacted by energy development on their reservations. Hollenback commented on the fact that our laws do not guarantee protection against natural heritage.

“Our heritage laws are written with words like ‘may,’ that word means you can, but you don’t have to,” she said.

She broke down the meaning of the word “heritage” into two categories, cultural and natural. She defined cultural heritage as paintings, manuscripts, oral traditions, and rituals, whereas natural heritage consists of sites with cultural aspects like landscapes and physical, biological, and geological formations.

The lecture took a political turn when Hollenback discussed President Trump’s approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,200 mile pipeline from North Dakota to oil refineries in Illinois, built on Indian reservations. Hollenback argued on the side of the Sioux protestors.

“This is what most people don’t know, 95-99 percent of the pipeline is built on private land,” she said.

In addition to building on private land, the government has destroyed sites of cultural and historical significance. Hollenback also provided a staggering statistic; there have been 3,300 reported incidents of leaks and ruptures of oil and gas pipelines since 2010. Specifically, she mentioned the “Bakken oil boom,” the oil extraction from the Indian reservation, Fort Berthold in North Dakota.

Playing devil’s advocate she said that energy development has also had benefits for the tribe, including increased revenue used for vital programs like elder care and childcare. However, crime rates, drug abuse, and traffic fatalities have increased.

As the one-hour lecture came to a close, hands shot up all around the audience as attendees wanted to learn more. Additionally, almost 10 people stayed after to continue the conversation with the professor.

“It’s a double-edged sword, tribes want development, but with development, there’s a possibility people will walk all over them…so how do we protect these places?” Hollenback concluded.