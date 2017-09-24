Kendra Scott trunk show benefits SMU music program

Family Weekend isn’t over yet. If the weekend wasn’t exciting enough, the Rustic just hosted a Kendra Scott Trunk Show this Sunday, Sept. 24. Live music, a family-style “Jam and Toast” brunch offering and Kendra Scott shopping was available throughout the day. The cherry on top: 20 percent of the Kendra Scott sales will be donated to SMU’s Music division.

The Rustic has live music seven days a week to support and provide awareness for local artists. While being a hotspot for music lovers and families everywhere, the Rustic also has noteworthy food.

Their family-style Jam and Toast brunch includes country baked eggs, butcher-shop skillet, hot chicken, baby fried toast, smoked cheddar grits and daily doughnuts. Of course, you can also get bloody marys, mimosas and more. It’s a kitchen, backyard and bar all in one.

Guests enjoyed the Kendra Scott lineup with accessories ranging from earrings to necklaces to rings. Kaitlyn Reed, assistant manager of events, explained one of Kendra Scott’s top goals.

“Kendra always believed in giving back, which is why philanthropy is on the top of our list,” Reed said.