Lyle School of Engineering hosts ‘Open Make,’ celebrates holiday season

By: Eileen Barrett

The Deason Innovation Gym was filled with holiday cheer: lights, trees and snowflakes galore. The Lyle School of Engineering hosted ‘OPEN MAKE’ to celebrate the joyful holiday season at Southern Methodist University.

The event was a way for students to destress from projects, papers and studying for finals. Students had the opportunity to make their own holiday ornaments and décor.

“Making the ornaments took me back to a time of being at home with my family,” Senior Brooke Roberts said. “It is a tradition that has been passed down and on Christmas Eve we have an ornament exchange.”

Students used laser cutters to create detailed décor designs.

“I made a snowflake,” Allie Gaston said, “they remind me of Christmas morning and being with my family.”

Students also used this opportunity to start working on their gift-giving this holiday season as well.

“I made an ornament for my grandma as her Christmas present,” SMU student Kory Haywood said.

Students enjoyed the event and got festive by wearing Santa hats too. They left with smiles on their faces and an ornament in hand for this holiday season.