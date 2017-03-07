Meadow’s Brown Bag Dance Series returns for spring performace

SMU Meadows School of the Arts Division of Dance kicked off the annual Brown Bag Dance Series with a lunchtime performance on Monday, March 6. Throughout the week performances will run during the noon hour in the Bob Hope Theater Lobby.

With about 45 SMU students involved in the performance, the Brown Bag Dance series offers the audiences a sneak peek into the talent that will be featured in future productions and gives students a chance to showcase their choreography and dance skills.

“It’s super entertaining,” student choreographer and dancer Alison Machabee said. “You really get to see a lot of diverse talent.”

Prospective SMU student Julieanne Works, watched the Monday performance among the crowd of about 50 people, was impressed by the talent shown. She was especially stricken by dancer Takai “Tiki” Hopson’s performance of Deep Within Me.

“It was really cool,” Works said. “It seemed like she really loved to perform.”

The students began working on the series sduring the second week of this semester. The group is directed by Christopher Ham, a graduate at MFA Design and current Director of Dance Production. Ham has been working with SMU students for two years.

“It’s one of the best things on campus. It’s all about the students,” Ham said. “It’s a really strong concert.”

The students are looking forward to the Fall Hope Dance Concert beginning on April 5.