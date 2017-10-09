Meadows jazz band to present interactive Swing Dance Concert

Have you ever imagined yourself twirling around a trendy 1930s dance hall to the catchy tunes of a live jazz band? Then head to the Umphrey Lee Center on Oct. 14 for the Meadows Jazz Orchestra’s Swing Dance Concert, where students will have the opportunity to hear and dance along to period specific music from the swing era.

At the beginning of the event, there will be a brush-up swing dance lesson, followed by a live concert that audience members will get to dance along to. The Meadows jazz band will be performing authentic arrangements of popular swing songs, including the music of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and other legendary artists.

Professor Derrick Horne, who has had 12 Grammy Award Nominations, will be conducting this fun filled night.

“This event is different in that it gives those in attendance the opportunity to step into the culture of a by-gone age,” Horne said. “Swing music was the pop music of the time, as swing dancing was the popular dance. We put these elements together for the evening. It’s a great opportunity to dress up and step back into time.”

If you’re ready to strut your stuff and swing out for an evening, meet at the Martha Proctor MACK Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for students, faculty and staff.