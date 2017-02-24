Meadows Museum presents professor turned crime writer, Emireta Alessandra Comini

SMU professor of Art History Emireta Alessandra Comini spoke about the facts that inspired her mystery series Thursday evening, Feb. 23 in the Bob and Jean Smith Auditorium.

Around 50 community members attended the lecture sponsored by Richard and Gwen Irwin. Mr. Irwin audited Comini’s classes while she was a professor at SMU. He described her as lively and someone who could really put her students in the moment.

“This was a way for me to pay Dr. Comini back for allowing me to audit her classes,” Mr. Irwin said.

Comini’s liveliness was seen throughout the informal lecture as she cracked jokes and threw papers. She sat where she could face the slideshow presentation and could turn to communicate with the audience easily.

Comini spoke of her personal history covering a span of topics including her breakthrough work in finding Egon Schiele’s prison cell, her personal collection of female artists’ work, and her time spent smuggling Hungarians into Vienna during the Hungarian Revolution.

“I was lucky enough to own an Opel Station Wagon,” Comini said, “so I was able to make five or six trips to the border everyday.”

Comini began writing the Megan Crespi series four years ago after not enjoying a murder mystery read while on a flight to New Mexico.

“The murders were few and far between,” Comini said, making the audience laugh.

She decided she would write her own murder mystery. She has published five and is working on a sixth.

“I don’t do any planning, I just follow what the voice says and type,” Comini said, “It’s the most exciting experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Each installment focuses on one artist’s work being stolen, vandalized or involved in a murder case. Comini has written nonfiction books on each of the artists featured in her novels. Those artists featured include: Egon Schiele, Oskar Kokoschka, Edvard Munch, Gustav Klimt, and Käthe Kollwitzit.

Comini’s heroine Megan Crespi is an adventurous, retired SMU art history professor around 80-years-old.

“I really love the idea that both her life and her facts influenced her fiction,” Julien Villarreal said.

At the end of her lecture, Comini asked the audience for suggestions for her next book. Possible artists included Paul Klee and Alexj von Jawlensky.