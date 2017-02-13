SMU Meadows Opera Theatre presents “The Elixir of Love”

Long dresses and sleek blazers lined the auditorium seats at the Meadows Opera Theatre. “The Elixir of Love” by Gaetano Donicetti is one of the largest shows held in the Bob Hope Theatre, selling an average of 278 tickets a day from Feb. 9-12.

Award winning director and producer Hank Hammett trained actors for over three decades in everything from Broadway to the New York Opera House.

“I have the best students in the world,” Hammett said. “They continue to amaze and inspire me.”

This massive production pairs the Meadows Symphony Orchestra with a blend of opera and musical theatre to produce a unique show; the dialogue is sung entirely in Italian.

Students not only have to memorize their lines in Italian, they also have to ensure their diction is on par with native speakers, a process which takes weeks of constant practice.

Master’s student Alyssa Barnes is up for the challenge. Barnes, who plays the wealthy ranch owner Adina , enjoys being on stage.

“It’s somewhere you don’t have to take yourself too seriously,” Barnes said. “You can enjoy yourself.”

This lighthearted and fun attitude is evident throughout the production. Whether it be a quirky smirk from the young man Nemorino or a grand jester from Sergeant Belcore, the audience laughter resonated as loud as the violins.

“The level of artistry was really good, I was impressed,” said audience member Derreck Shears after the show Feb.12. “It’s all around good from top to bottom.”

Students begin rehearsing in the fall semester and come back to work two weeks before school begins in the spring in order to get a grasp of the dialogue and language.

“They are a real team,” Hammett said.

“The Elixir of Love” is part of Meadows Opera Free for All, a series of opera events held once a year. The next performance is “The Singing Violin” March 24.