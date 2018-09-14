Only one film affected in flooding of Greer Garson Theatre basement

Updated: 9:06 p.m. Friday Sept. 14, 2018

Only one SMU print of film as well as film equipment got wet from the Greer Garson Theatre water leak. The affected print of film is now with a preservationist.

“We believe it can be preserved, or if necessary, restored from our existing negative. We are continuing to assess the impact, and if any other SMU prints are found to have gotten wet, they will be sent to the preservationist,” Hamon Arts Library Director Jolene M. de Verges said.

Director of Operations and Events Jay Hengst said a domestic water pipe burst in the Greer Garson Theatre basement at 11 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 13. The leak was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. when the water leaked into the basement and lower level.

The Greer Garson elevator will be out of service, and no classrooms were affected.