Midnight Market brings Dallas life to campus

Local food vendors, live music, raffle prizes and a large crowd of students could all be found on Dallas Hall Lawn Thursday night. Around 200 students gathered to attend the Midnight Market hosted by SMU’s Program Council.

The event was planned to be like markets in other countries and took inspiration from different street fairs.

“We wanted it to be intense and crowded,” Program Council member Kayleigh Dilworth said. “We imagined people having fun while experiencing food from Dallas on campus.”

The event brought in local food vendors such as Velvet Taco, Serious Pizza, Susie Cakes, Val’s Cheesecake and more. The free food and entertainment was a big draw for students.

“I definitely came for the free food,” SMU student Diana Vu said. “I was really excited about the street fair atmosphere too.”

“Free food, of course,” student Nonie Henning said about what sparked her interest in the event. “It was a little crowded, but I liked all of the vendors and had a great time. I would definitely come back again.”

In past years, Program Council has used their budget toward hosting a big concert during the fall. Past concerts have featured artists like Chance the Rapper and country artist, Cam. They decided that this year they wanted to try a new event that was more interactive and brought Dallas life to campus for students to try.

They spent the last few months choosing vendors, prizes, a performer and deciding on decorations like the colorful tapestries that they hung from each tent.

The live music featured Booker T. Washington student Parker Twomey. His band sang a mix of original music and cover songs. The music created a fun atmosphere for students as they made their way through the crowded tents and lines.

“It was a little crowded and claustrophobic,” student Laura Walsh said. “I thought they managed to get a lot of great vendors, and I enjoyed going to the Midnight Market more than the previous concerts Program Council has done.”

The Midnight Market also hosted a table where students could sign the “Valued” poster as a part of SMU Values Week. Students signed inside big block letters spelling out “valued,” pledging that every Mustang will be valued.