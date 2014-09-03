Program Council Presents Chance The Rapper

Program Council is joining college campuses across the country and welcoming Chance The Rapper as a part of The Verge Tour on Oct. 5.

The Verge Tour not only brings popular and upcoming artists exclusively to college campuses, but also connects students with leading brands and non-profits.

Before twerking while Chance The Rapper performs in Moody Coliseum, there will be a festival outside.

Tents will be set up with representatives offering brands from Adidas to Red Bull.

Program Council’s concerts chair, Hanan Esaili says, “We’re very excited to have The Verge Tour on campus this year. This is the tour that made Kendrick Lamar who he is today and I have high hopes for Chance The Rapper as well.”

The Verge Tour skyrocketed Kendrick Lamar’s career last year by exposing college students to his music.

The Buried Life and many other special guests are set to appear on the tour and Sweater Beats and Young & Sick will open the concert.

