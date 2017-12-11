Reports: SMU football hires Sonny Dykes as head coach

Multiple reports say that SMU football’s next head coach will be Sonny Dykes.
Dykes spent last season as an offensive analyst for TCU. Before that, he was head coach at Cal and Louisiana Tech. Dykes compiled a 19-30 record at Cal and a 22-15 record at Louisiana Tech.
Dykes is a native of Big Spring, Texas, and his Texas ties should serve him well on The Hilltop.
The hire comes five days after Chad Morris left SMU to coach at University of Arkansas. Dykes will have to bring in some more staff members as well, as offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, offensive line coach Dustin Fry and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp joined Morris at Arkansas.
SMU (7-5) will play Dykes’ old team, Louisiana Tech (6-6) in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.
Dykes is expected to be confirmed as head coach Tuesday.