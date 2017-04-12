April 12, 2017 at 10:00 am

SLIDESHOW: Perunapalooza celebrates Peruna’s 10th birthday with games, food

Perunapalooza enticed faculty, staff, students and visitors to gather for the array of giant inflatables, mouthwatering treats and other activities on Dallas Hall Lawn. The excitement was infectious as hundreds gathered to let out their inner child on the warm spring afternoon.

Student Foundation put on Perunapalooza, its annual spring festival, to celebrate Peruna’s 10th birthday the afternoon of April 7. The event typically welcomes around 3,000 visitors from both on and off campus. Check out these photos of the event by Mollie Mayfield.

 

The star of the party, Peruna, stayed for majority of the event in front of a large "SMU" balloon sign with the Peruna Handlers, posing for photos with many community members.

