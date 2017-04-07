SMU 2017-2018 Student Body Officer election results

The SMU Student Body Officer election results for the 104th Senate were released April 6. There are two categories with runoffs: President, between Will Jones and David Shirzad and Vice President, between Arthur Troy and Nathan Devera. Runoff voting will be April 12 – April 13. Below is the full list of election results.
- Secretary: Davis Wills
- Graduate Affairs Officer: Blake Rainey
- Cox Senators: David Shirzad; Maggie Shmidt; Will Jones; Charles Woodside; Paxton Clark; Phillip Spencer
- Dedman Senators: Arthur Troy; Nancy Gracen Klein; Kelsey Shipman; Hayley Halliburton; Isabelle Carlin
- Lyle Senators: Nathan Devera; Matthew Lucci; Aleena Taufiq; Cory Mitchell
- Pre-major Senators: Christine Hensley; Zach Kosub; Helena Burns
- Simmons Senators: Cayenne Price; Margaret Willbanks
- African American Senator: Cecily Cox
- Asian American Senator: Amanda Oh
- Hispanic American Senator: Victor Hugo Sanchez
- International Senator: Sam Koshy
- Queer Senator: Ray Cipriano
- MILVET Senator: Nicholas Smith
- Athlete Senator: Casey Rose