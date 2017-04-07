April 6, 2017 at 7:52 pm

SMU 2017-2018 Student Body Officer election results

The SMU Student Body Officer election results for the 104th Senate were released April 6. There are two categories with runoffs: President, between Will Jones and David Shirzad and Vice President, between Arthur Troy and Nathan Devera. Runoff voting will be April 12 – April 13. Below is the full list of election results.

  • Secretary: Davis Wills
  • Graduate Affairs Officer: Blake Rainey
  • Cox Senators: David Shirzad; Maggie Shmidt; Will Jones; Charles Woodside; Paxton Clark; Phillip Spencer
  • Dedman Senators: Arthur Troy; Nancy Gracen Klein; Kelsey Shipman; Hayley Halliburton; Isabelle Carlin
  • Lyle Senators: Nathan Devera; Matthew Lucci; Aleena Taufiq; Cory Mitchell
  • Pre-major Senators: Christine Hensley; Zach Kosub; Helena Burns
  • Simmons Senators: Cayenne Price; Margaret Willbanks
  • African American Senator: Cecily Cox
  • Asian American Senator: Amanda Oh
  • Hispanic American Senator: Victor Hugo Sanchez
  • International Senator: Sam Koshy
  • Queer Senator: Ray Cipriano
  • MILVET Senator: Nicholas Smith
  • Athlete Senator: Casey Rose
