SMU 2017-2018 Student Body Officer election results

Secretary: Davis Wills

Graduate Affairs Officer: Blake Rainey

Cox Senators: David Shirzad; Maggie Shmidt; Will Jones; Charles Woodside; Paxton Clark; Phillip Spencer

Dedman Senators: Arthur Troy; Nancy Gracen Klein; Kelsey Shipman; Hayley Halliburton; Isabelle Carlin

Lyle Senators: Nathan Devera; Matthew Lucci; Aleena Taufiq; Cory Mitchell

Pre-major Senators: Christine Hensley; Zach Kosub; Helena Burns

Simmons Senators: Cayenne Price; Margaret Willbanks

African American Senator: Cecily Cox

Asian American Senator: Amanda Oh

Hispanic American Senator: Victor Hugo Sanchez

International Senator: Sam Koshy

Queer Senator: Ray Cipriano

MILVET Senator: Nicholas Smith

The SMU Student Body Officer election results for the 104th Senate were released April 6. There are two categories with runoffs: President, between Will Jones and David Shirzad and Vice President, between Arthur Troy and Nathan Devera . Runoff voting will be April 12 – April 13. Below is the full list of election results.

