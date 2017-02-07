SMU bodybuilding competition returns in March

SMU’s annual bodybuilding competition returns March 31. More than 50 people are expected to watch both male and female competitors.

The Mr. and Ms. SMU Fitness/Bodybuilding competition is a show of skills and talents that students display for an audience and set of judges in the Hughes-Trigg Theatre.

“It’s kinda the big event for Dedman in the Spring,” said Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports worker Emily Castillo who watched the performance last year.

Participants perform a set routine and perform pre-selected poses while on stage. Judges tally scores and get audience feedback after four different sections of the event take place, after which a male and female winner is chosen.

Trophies are awarded for first through third place. Students who place in first also get their picture placed on the “Wall of Champions” located on the lower floor of the Dedman Center.

Castillo also recalls how tough the competition is to train for. “I was one of 5 girls who competed in the Strong Man Competition,” which occurs every Fall. She explains how contestants must constantly watch what nutrients they eat and workout periodically.

The weight room in the basement of the Dedman Center is a popular place for students to seek training and advice in the months before the competition.