SMU By the Numbers: Fall 2017 edition

A collaboration by The Daily Campus contributors.
100,000: The number of books on the shelves in Fondren Library when it opened in 1940 (SMU libraries)
4,000,000: The estimated number of volumes across SMU libraries in 2017 (SMU libraries)
1: The number of 5-time Olympic medalist gymnasts who have attended SMU (SMU Forum)
2x: The percentage of women in engineering at SMU compared to the national average (Lyle Facts)
4: The number of current SMU football players named Jordan. (There are also 4 players named Matthew) (SMU Athletics)
5: The number of SMU football alumni playing for the New Orleans Saints (New Orleans Saints)
$15,000: The approximate amount Student Senate raised for Hurricane Harvey relief (Student Senate)
40: The number of sorority parking spots lost to make room for a new SMU daycare center (Mary Pennington-Hoyt, project manager)
1,500: The number of customers who visit the Fondren Library Starbucks daily (Starbucks employees)
2,997: The number of people who moved into on-campus housing this fall (Jennifer Post, Director of Residence Life)
16: The percentage of students who used the word “home” to describe their on-campus housing (Jennifer Post, Director of Residence Life)
3: The current national ranking of the SMU Division of Dance (OnStage Blog)
900: The number of Band-Aids purchased by the SMU Division of Dance last year (Christopher M. Ham, Director of Dance Production)
1: The number of former international students inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame (Wikipedia)
1: The number of current White House Communication Directors who graduated from SMU (Wikipedia)
96: The number of countries SMU international students come from (SMU Facts)
44: The number of international student athletes (SMU Athletics)
1: The number of SMU alumni who play Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls (Wikipedia)
123,000: The number of SMU alumni worldwide (SMU Facts)
151: Number of SMU football players drafted into the National Football League (Pro Football References)
424: The number of SMU undergraduate students who studied abroad summer 2017 (SMU Abroad)