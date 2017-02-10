SMU career fair attracts job seekers on Thursday

The SMU Career Fair not only attracted more than 80 companies, but also an outpouring amount of students. It was difficult to walk through the maze of business booths because of the high attendance. One student admitted that they waited more than twenty minutes to speak to a company of their liking.

Shannon O’Bryant, the employment coordinator for Southwest, was thrilled about the huge turnout. Within the first hour of the event she had already spoken to around thirty young hopefuls.

The huge crowd of inquiring students dressed in their most professional attire did not hinder the job hunt. Bess Howard, senior Marketing major and Chinese minor, found that the event was surprisingly painless.

“I would definitely recommend everyone to go try out the career fair and see all the different career possibilities out there in the DFW area,” Howard said.

The Hegi Family Career Development Center, which puts on the bi-annual event, developed an app, which features the complete company listing as well as an interactive floor plan. The free app, SMU Career Fair Plus, also provides a tips section to help you better prepare to meet your target employers.

Several of the companies that attend the Career Fair have employees that are SMU alumni, like Samantha Olivia. The former double Marketing and Fashion Media major and Journalism minor now works as an associate at Encore, a consulting company.

“This is my second SMU Career Fair to attend,” Olivia said. “We have spoken to some eligible candidates prior to the event but we definitely look for some new faces that would fit in well with our company.”

If you missed this Career Fair, you won’t want to miss the next one in the fall semester. For any other career related questions, reach out to the Hegi Family Career Development Center.