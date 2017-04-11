SMU celebrates its 14th year participating in Relay for Life

Relay for Life is an annual American Cancer Society fundraiser that is run by volunteers in over 27 countries and thousands of communities. SMU has been participating in this fundraiser for over a decade and will continue the tradition later this month on Friday, April 21.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight. There are over 46 student organizations that have relay fundraising teams, including all Greek organizations and residential commons. All community members are encouraged to attend and participate.

There are many ways to get involved with the Relay for Life fundraiser, through volunteering, donating, or participating in a variety of relay events.

An opening ceremony kicks off the event that is followed by a survivors and caregivers lap around the boulevard. Once it gets dark, luminaria bags are lit in memory of all the lives touched by and lost to cancer.

The SMU community has already raised over $62,000 in support of the cause and still has time to meet their goal of $170,000. All of the donations are used to fund cancer research, patient support programs and preventative treatment programs.

Last year Relay SMU helped the American Cancer Society raise over $150,000. The SMU community hopes to beat last year’s numbers and ultimately beat cancer.