SMU Debate Team affirms media’s unfairness toward Trump

SMU Debate Team members Matthew Lucci and Joseph Abell debated that the American media treats President Trump unfairly, reaching a decision affirming the resolve on Thursday night.

The debate, moderated by Dr. Ben Voth, director of

the program and associate professor of corporate communications, attracted 20

students, a “much better outcome than expected,” said Abell, a five-time

national champion in high school debate.

In

his opening statement, Lucci a first-time debater on the affirmative, began by

pointing out the one-sided donations given to the Clinton Campaign by members

of the media.

“96.5 percent of all media donations went to Hillary,” said Lucci. “In business, and

especially in media, people put their money where their mouth is.”

Lucci

went on to discuss the negativity of Trump’s media coverage, highlighting that

77 percent of his was negative.



Abell

disagreed, saying that the media has an ultimate right to show bias and to

support and favor a candidate.

“I

favor one kind of cheeseburger over the other,” said Abell. “Is that unfair of

me?”

Abell

also emphasized that an “abnormal candidate” like Trump should be covered in

“abnormal ways.”

“Whatever

your political views, there’s no doubt that there’s nothing about this election

that can be standardized,” said Abell.

The second half of the hour-long event opened the conversation up to the audience, where SMU students gave their input regarding the topic.

“I think it’s very possible that Trump’s strategy was ‘all coverage is good coverage’,” said audience member, Brandon Heap. “He is mostly responsible for the negative things that are said about him.”

Abell agreed.

“The media doesn’t do a whole lot of talking about Donald Trump, because Trump’s words do all the talking,” said Abell. “You don’t need to add a lot of content to what he says. It’s very obvious by his own words that he’s saying something negative.”

The audience voted 12-3 in favor of the affirmative, agreeing that the media has treated President Trump unfairly, an outcome that shocked Voth.

“I was surprised that the vote was so one-sided,” said Voth. “I think that students definitely come in here with some sort of idea, but nevertheless, everyone did a good job.”

Regardless of the outcome, Voth emphasized just how necessary healthy debate is in American society.

“It’s not about proving someone wrong,” said Voth. “Nowadays, people think debating leads to hate and angst, when really, it’s just about opening our minds to the values of other people’s thoughts.”