SMU family weekend: the best places to take your parents

SMU is already five weeks into the fall 2017semester and parents weekend is finally here.

Most students are scurrying to find last minute reservations and places to entertain their parents. If you’re struggling to find places with availability or activities to do, here are a few places that might help you out.

George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Right on campus is former president, George W. Bush’s, library and museum. This informational attraction walks you through his adolescent life, time in the White House and all kinds of 9/11 memorabilia. In the center of the room – dedicated to the defining moment of his presidential career – stands the wreckage of steel C-11 panels from the World Trade Center.

If there is availability, grab brunch at Café 43, located inside the library. Named in honor of the 43rd president of the United States, this delicious and casual restaurant features local and organic dishes.

Proof + Pantry

This restaurant takes you back in time to a hidden hot-spot in New York City. The quaint atmosphere is filled with rustic baskets, retired telephones, and nostalgic artifacts. The food doesn’t disappoint either, from roasted beats to huge cheeseburgers; each plate is perfectly crafted by their chef.

The Tipsy Alchemist

Looking for a fun place to go after dinner? Wow your parents with some of the most creative mixologists in Dallas. Skip over the specialty cocktail menu, and tell them exactly what you want: sweet, spicy, sour, or fruity. These bartenders (more like scientists) will create a one-of-a-kind concoction for you with dry ice, bubbles, fire and much more.

Meadows Museum

Located on the southeast side of SMU Boulevard.

Take a break from the Texas heat and step into the land of art and culture. Currently on exhibition at the Meadows Museum is Picasso/Rivera: Still Life and the Precedence of Form. You sure don’t want to miss seeing this once in a lifetime exhibition.