SMU kicks off 6th annual Fashion Week with fashion panel

Fashion Week officially began with a fashion industry panel discussion with members of Dallas’ fashion world on Wednesday, April 19 in the Owens Arts Center.

Launched in 2012, the Fashion Media department proudly hosts SMU’s own Fashion Week, making this the sixth year in production.

Five women representing different divisions of the fashion industry joined together to discuss all things fashion and the way the media has influenced and changed the fast paced business.

Longtime Dallas fashion blogger and influencer Courtney Kerr, along with four SMU alumni made up the panel. Nicole Musselman fashion designer, Meg Jones co-founder of To & From Gifts, Shelby Foster PR manager for NorthPark, and Grace Davis Damrill beauty buyer all helped found and create the Fashion Week program.

Senior fashion media and journalism major Mia Wennick hosted as emcee of the event and asked the panelists a wide range of questions about digital media’s relationship with fashion.

“I helped coordinate the panel with professor Kraeplin,” Wennick said. “We met weekly to figure out the best speakers, venue, and questions for the panel. We decided to focus on questions about how the fashion industry has changed with social media.”

Social media has grown immensely since many of the panelists have been in college and its new presence has greatly impacted the fashion world in more ways than one.

Kerr explained how drastically the digital world has changed over the past 13 years that she has been in the business.

Almost everyone gets their inspiration from somewhere, whether that be by follows blogs, Instagram accounts or other media related sites,” Kerr said.

Kerr relies on her social media presence to pay her bills. Being a fashion blogger and influencer, media has allowed her to promote certain brands, inspire trends and reach large audiences.

“As influencers, it’s our job to communicate to our readers what’s happening online,” Kerr said. “There are so many things that are on e-commerce that are not in stores. It gives me the opportunity as an influencer to share with my readers products that they might not find otherwise.”

The emergence of blogs and e-commerce has changed the way people shop and the experience as a whole. Instead of going into stores, the Internet allows you to virtually shop, ship and return all with a click of a button.

Social media has also given brands a new found voice and a tool to reach their customers. One panelist explained that social media has the power to launch an entire new brand or concept.

“For a brand, social media has been amazing,” designer Musselman said. “Prior to having it we would show our lines in a very traditional manner, now with social media we can create our own space to connect directly with all of you.”

It is evident that the power media plays in today’s day and age also equally impacts the fashion industry. Social media can help promote and grow smaller and lesser known brands, make well distinguished brands more profitable, and even spark conversation about certain trends and labels.

Media is also contributing to the growing success of Fashion Week on SMU’s campus. The Twitter hashtag #SMUFW was trending before, during and after the event.

Junior Shannon Hale was one of the handful of students who attended this year’s panel. She enjoyed hearing the different viewpoints and business strategies from a variety of fashion occupations, from buyers, to bloggers to designers.

“Fashion Week is a great concept. Since fashion media is a fairly new major at SMU I think it’s a great way to connect us all,” Hale said. “I see it growing every year and it’s extremely exciting to see it’s potential.”