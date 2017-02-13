SMU Night at Dallas Mavs game

The Dallas Mavericks, ranked 11 Western Conference, are at home Monday Feb. 13, taking on the Boston Celtics, ranked second in the Eastern Conference.

As part of the team’s College Spirit Nights, the Mavs and FOX Sports Southwest are offering discounted tickets to the SMU community. The first 250 students, alumni, faculty, staff, administrators and friends to buy a ticket package will also receive an exclusive Mavericks cap featuring a red Peruna logo on the side.

The last time the Mavs and Celtics stepped foot into the same arena was Nov. 16, 2016. It was a close game with a final score of 83-90, coining a win for Boston.

With Dallas’ 22-32 record, the Celtics might walk away with a win. But you know what they can’t beat? A free hat.

To purchase discounted tickets visit the College Spirit Nights website.