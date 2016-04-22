SMU Police patrols increase after two assaults in one week

By Miranda Zsigmond

In wake of the recent aggravated robberies this week, SMU responded with increased security with bike and car patrols throughout the campus and at night.

This morning, WFFA cited The Daily Campus report on the incidents. While some students have noticed the increased patrols, others haven’t.

“The most recent incident happened right behind my dorm, which is really freaky, considering I have to get up and walk outside alone at five in the morning,” freshman student athlete and Peyton resident Sammie Kurtz said. “I got the emails, but I still haven’t noticed more patrol.”

Other students who frequently commit to late nights on campus also found themselves a little rattled.

“I usually practice late into the night and leave Meadows around 1 a.m., so it’s nerve-racking to think it that could have been me,” junior pianist Hannah Abercrombie said. “I remind myself that SMU is in a city, so stuff like that is expected, but it’s nice to have some added peace of mind with the increased patrols.”

Some students are satisfied with increased security, while others on campus are taking their safety into their own hands. Sophomore Meron Metaferia was planning to go out last night when she decided to order her Uber from outside the police department.

“With all the assaults going on recently, I didn’t want to take any chances,” Metaferia said, who is also a student worker at the Women and LGBT Center on campus. “The police offer outside waited with me and escorted me to my Uber. I’m not sure if they always do that, or if it is due to the increase in patrol, but it made me feel really safe.”

In addition to increased patrol, students like senior Robbie Slaughter believe making adjustments on campus grounds can make the school safer.

“I definitely think at the very least there should have more well-lit areas and more perimeter checks,” Slaughter said.

Overall, students seem to be pleased with the latest flux in security, though Slaughter hopes to see more continue.

“I understand recourse are limited, but we shouldn’t comprise security for anything,” he said.