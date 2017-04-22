SMU Retail Club hosts 2017 fashion show

Applause erupted as the models and fashion show producer, Emory Parsons, completed their final walk of the 2017 SMU Retail Club fashion show.

“I think the show went really well,” said Parsons. “I think the audience really enjoyed it.

Approximately 60 people sat around the fountain in front of Dallas Hall, cheering and taking photos as the models came out.

“I really liked the fashion show,” said junior Nicole Dennis. “I loved the clothes. The first AllSaints piece was probably my favorite.”

The fashion show was sponsored by North Park mall and featured looks from Club Monaco, Kate Spade, Ted Baker, Tory Sport, AG, and AllSaints.

“The clothes were really cute there were multiple outfits I would go buy,” said Kelly O’Halloran. “The show was super professionally done I was impressed.”

Parsons and the rest of the retail club started planning for the show in January, so it is no shock the event was a success.

“There are countless hours that went into planning this fashion show,” said Parsons. “I think just putting in the time to really plan weeks ahead and focus on the details. It’s all the little things that come together that make for a great show.”

The attention to detail when planning the show was evident. Every seat had a mini water bottle, a copy of The Look magazine, a program, and a thank you bag sponsored by North Park. The bag consisted of multiple discount cards, Sugarfina candies, a wallet, a Fossil tag, and much more.

“The goodie bags are super nice,” said O’Halloran. “I wasn’t expecting to get this much stuff.”

The staff of the journalism school and many students there could be heard discussing how the 2017 fashion show was the best one they had seen from the Retail Club thus far.