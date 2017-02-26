SMU Simmons School presents: Research on Exercise and Wellness Colloquium Series

Members of the Applied Physiology and Wellness Program works-in-progress hosted a colloquium series Friday afternoon. About 20 students of various majors and professors were in attendance to hear applied physiology laboratories research from select Ph.D. students.

This series allows these students to inform attendees about their research and to gain valuable feedback before moving forward and presenting to a national audience.

Applied Physiology and Health Management major, Sydney Lyng, found the colloquium series to be helpful.

“I like how these presentations are real life events, and I can relate better,” said Lung. “The extra credit for attending is also beneficial.”

Ph.D. Students Dustin Allen and Mu Huang first discussed heat stress in individuals with Multiple Sclerosis. Both explained how there is currently no technology to fix the problem of people developing heat sensitivities, which makes their M.S. symptoms worse. Their research explores thermoregulatory reflex and sub-atmospheric pressure in measuring an individual’s nerves.

Huang’s research consists of having participants in his study place a pressurized box on their lower-body and then increase the pressure until they pass out. This allows researchers to know the limits their nerves can sustain.

“We are tormentors and saviors all in one,” said Huang as he described what participants think once they finish the test.

Justin Frantz’s Ph.D. presentation is researching symptom resolution following concussions in collegiate athletes. Throughout his presentation, Frantz was able to explain how allowing athletes to continue on with their workflow even eight days after their concussion puts the athletes at a greater risk.

Ph.D. Student Adrew Udofa finished up the afternoon’s series by explaining his research of impact force while running. Udofa has performed numerous tests on different kinds of people by having them wear simulators while running on a treadmill. In different tests, he had the participants wear weights to have more impact while running.

B.J Warren, a lecturer with the department of Applied Physiology and Wellness presented his multi-year presentation of goal setting for physical fitness. His main reasoning was to help students and faculty at universities to redesign their goal setting and connect each goal.

The next health and wellness colloquia series will be held March 31st and April 28th. The department is planning to have a special guest present, which they will inform students and staff about via email in the next few weeks.