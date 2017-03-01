SMU student Maxfield Fuller dies

The SMU community was sent an email Feb.28 with the sad news of fellow Mustang Maxfield “Max” Munson Fuller’s death on Feb. 27.

The Oklahoma native was 22 and a senior studying Business Administration in Accounting. He was also a member of the SMU Honors Program, Tower Scholars Program Legacy Cohort, a Dedman Pre-Law Scholar and a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

His death is an active investigation and more reports will follow when the investigation is complete, according to University Park Police Public Information Officer, Lita Snellgrove.

The Division of Student Affairs is currently reaching out to students that were close to Fuller to offer support, according to the email sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs interim, Joanne Vogel.

Below are a list of resources for support:

· Dean of Student Life, 214-768-4564

· Counseling Services, 214-768-2277

· Office of the Chaplain, 214-768-4502

· Residence Life and Student Housing, 214-768-2407

· For emergency help, please call the SMU Police at 214-768-3333

The Daily Campus will continue to update this article as new information is made available.