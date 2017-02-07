SMU students advance in Fulbright Competition

A select group of seven SMU graduate and undergraduate students earned places in the semifinal round of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program competition. Fulbright is an international exchange program that provides grants for student research and English teaching positions in countries all over the world.

Five of the seven SMU candidates are competing in the program to pursue English teaching assistantships.

Adam Garnick, a current graduate student receiving his masters at the Simmons School of Education and Human Development, is pursuing a teaching position in Hungary.

“I teach 8th grade U.S. history and love it. However, I would love to teach at a higher level,” he said. “I chose Hungary in hopes to be placed at a university in Budapest.”

SMU students have had great success receiving Fulbright grants in previous years. Director of SMU’s Office of National Fellowships and Awards Kathleen Hugley-Cook assists students in applying for programs such as Fulbright.

Winners of the Fulbright grants will be announced this spring.