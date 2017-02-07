SMU students advance in Fulbright Competition

Five of the seven SMU candidates are competing in the program to pursue English teaching assistantships.
Adam Garnick, a current graduate student receiving his masters at the Simmons School of Education and Human Development, is pursuing a teaching position in Hungary.
“I teach 8th grade U.S. history and love it. However, I would love to teach at a higher level,” he said. “I chose Hungary in hopes to be placed at a university in Budapest.”
SMU students have had great success receiving Fulbright grants in previous years. Director of SMU’s Office of National Fellowships and Awards Kathleen Hugley-Cook assists students in applying for programs such as Fulbright.
Winners of the Fulbright grants will be announced this spring.