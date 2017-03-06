SMU students participate in residential commons quiz bowl

Who would have thought that SMU alumna, Kelly McCreary played Maggie Pierce in the romantic drama Grey’s Anatomy, or that House of Cards was the first original Netflix series?

These are just a sampling of the trivia questions students had to answer at the Residential Commons Quiz Bowl March 4. Students who played the 10-round jeopardy game responded to questions in topics such as sports, music, TV, movies and food.

“This event is part of the commons club,” President of the Assembly of Residential Housing, Richmond Dewand said.”We have these friendly competitive events against the other commons in order to boost the community spirit inside of the commons.”

Out of the total 11 residential commons at SMU, only one dorm could become the winner at The Quiz Bowl.

“I most look forward to winning tonight,” freshman Kennedy Woodar said. “I motivated myself to get here early because I really want my commons to win.”

Alex Ramirez, Vice President of Communications and Development of the Assembly was in charge of the audio and technical aspects at the event.

“We want students to just have fun on campus” Ramirez said. “This is supposed to be a bonding experience with everybody by enjoying the academics or fun questions we have for them.”

Round one started with TV and movie questions and round two required students to guess the title of a song as the music played out loud. Each team could talk with their teammates and then had to write down their answer on a piece of paper.

“I had no idea what kind of questions I would be asked but I enjoyed the experience,” sophomore Pahno Georgeton said. “My friend liked trivia so I wanted to come along and see what it would be like.”

Each paper was collected at the end of each round, and answers were called out. The teams would not find out the winner of the night until after all 10 rounds had been collected.

“Usually at each of the events we hold, we have around 100 to 200 participants,” Dewand said. “It’s a really great showing from all of the commons and it is a really great opportunity for students to get together and participate in a friendly and fun way.”

There were approximately 90 students at the event and around seven staff members. The largest team was Virginia-Snider, who came dressed in all blue, carrying their blue commons flag.

Dewand said they usually hold about four events each year, that consists of TAG, a week-long tournament, Quiz Bowl, capture the flag and Olympics.

Armstrong Commons was the winner of this year’s quiz bowl. President of Armstrong Commons, junior Shelby Hill, enjoyed the event and believed it was competitive from beginning to end.

“Everybody on the team had their own specialty or question that they contributed, and it was a good competition all around,” Hill said. “We didn’t know the winner until the very end, so thanks to everyone who made it such a competitive event.”