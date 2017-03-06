SMU students show out for 24 Hour Musical auditions

Students from all areas of study belted high notes and busted out their dance moves in 24 Hour Musical auditions Sunday night.

SMU Student Theatre (SMUST), Program Council, and Student Senate have come together once more to put on the third annual 24 Hour Musical.

Kaylyn Buckley and Katie Ibrahim will direct this year’s show, “Chicago,” which will be performed in Greer Garson Theatre April 15 at 2 p.m.

Those auditioning had to prepare 16 to 32 bars of an appropriate musical theatre song and attend a dance call, where choreographer Sam Weber taught 30 seconds of a routine.

Matthew Holevas, a sophomore double majoring in film and business, came out of his audition confident.

“I think I did well,” Holevas said. “I was trying to gauge they’re reaction but they were all kind of stone faced.”

First-year theatre major Stevie Keese said “Chicago” is one of her favorite musicals.

“I’d kill to be one of the six merry murderesses,” Keese said. “But anything would be great.”

This was the first time the 24 Hour Musical has had a dance call during auditions due to the immensely stylized dance movements found in the musical “Chicago.”

“We’re looking for they’re ability to pick up unfamiliar styles of choreography,” Weber said.

A group of 24 hopeful dancers attended the dance call Sunday and quickly picked up the choreography given to them.

“We got through it and we had fun,” Keese said.

24 Hour Musical began three years ago with the show “Spring Awakening.” Two seniors recognized a lack of musical opportunities on campus and wanted to include all students, not just theatre majors.

“They created this project in hopes of engaging the entire community,” SMUST producer Marcus Pinon said.

More auditions will be held Monday at 8 p.m. with a dance call to follow at 11 p.m. The cast list will be posted Monday night, March 6 on Facebook or Tuesday night, March 7 if callbacks are needed.