SMU’s Hillel of Dallas celebrates Passover with annual Seder dinner

SMU’s Jewish organization, Hillel of Dallas, will celebrate the important Jewish tradition of Passover during an interfaith Passover Seder on Thursday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m in Perkins School of Theology’s Prothro Hall. The event is open to all community members and is free of charge.

Traditionally in the Hebrew calendar, Passover falls on the 15th day of the month of Nisan, which typically occurs during March or April. The Seder feast is held on the first two nights of Passover. This year, Passover falls on April 10-11.

Hillel of Dallas is the center of Jewish life here on campus and hosts a variety of events to provide students the opportunity to practice their faith with fellow students throughout their college careers. The organization has more than 300 members, including undergraduate and graduate students as well as recent SMU graduates in the community.

The organization is led by director and Rabbi Heidi Coretz and two student co-presidents. The Perkins School of Theology and SMU’s Office of the Chaplain and Religious Life are also sponsors of this event.

Students are encouraged to join tomorrow’s Seder dinner to immerse themselves in Jewish culture and tradition by experiencing the traditional meal of this staple Jewish holiday.