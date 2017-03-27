Student senate applications close March 24

The student senate applications to run for a position closed on Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. There was also a meeting on Sunday, March 26, for those who choose to run.

Caroline Street, a junior Business major and member of student senate said joining senate gives students the opportunity to make changes and leave their mark at SMU.

“People should apply to senate if they want to make a difference in the SMU community,” Street said.

The senate is a student governmental body that works with the student body to make changes based on student concerns, passes legislation, and sets budgets for student organizations. Last semester they worked on representation for athletes, LGBT students, and veterans.

“In senate we hear out the student issues and try to do our best to write legislation or take action where it’s needed,” Street said.