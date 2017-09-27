StyleCon takes Dallas

​Just in time for family weekend at SMU this past weekend, StyleCon came to Dallas to promote the theme of women self-empowerment.

The event hosted bloggers, vendors and other influencers from around the country and was a great escape for moms and daughters to shop, get pampered and learn how style can affect their lives on a day-to-day basis.

“Defining style is hard to pinpoint, however, style has a lot to do with confidence and who you are,” event host Tiffany Hendra said.

​The event was held at the Fashion Institute Gallery (FIG) in downtown and was filled with fun things to do. From Aveda Cosmetics, to makeovers, to shopping for athletic gear, attendees were surrounded with their own little world of glamour.

​Left and right, girls took pictures on the decorated floral photo walls and learned about various companies. And at the end of the event, V.I.P. guest enjoyed goody bags that contained over $200 worth of products.

Most importantly, attendees had the opportunity to learn from professionals about how to feel self-empowered and to “#doyou,” which was the main theme of the event. Event coordinator Irene Martino explained how StyleCon is so unique in how it brings women together.

“[It] empowers women from the inside and out,” Martino said. “Where they can learn about the importance of confidence, style, friendship, and so much more.”

StyleCon only comes to the DFW area every so often, but there are high hopes that the event will return to Texas in 2018.