Talent show reveals stars at SMU

SMU’s 42nd annual Family Weekend talent show gave talented students a chance to shine on stage in front of family and community members.

SMU Student Foundation presented the talent show in McFarlin Auditorium on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. Almost all the seats on the first floor were filled with family members and fellow students.

The committee started to plan this year’s show around this time last year, but talent show director Dylan Beams said the audition process was completed a few weeks ago.

“The talent show has come together pretty quickly in times of finding people and getting everything set up in McFarlin,” Beams said. “But Family Weekend in organizing, like other stuff for the talent show, has been coming up since January.”

The show pulled in students from different majors and grades, especially from the class of 2021. At least five or six freshmen performed on center stage.

“We really want to bring the class of 2021, [and] make them kind of feel at home during family weekend,” Beams said.

The hosts dressed up in animal costumes, resembling the Lion King with an SMU twist. The costumes were in reference to the theme of this year’s Family Weekend, “Wild about SMU.”

Six groups and four individuals performed during the show including a tap dancer, a cappella groups, dancing groups and singers with original music.

The audience voted for their favorite act at the end of the show. A freshman’s parent, Flor Barsallo, said her favorite was the Mustang Mavericks, a country dancing group.

“I thought Sloane was really, really good, she was honestly my favorite,” student Avery Wacker said. “I really enjoyed this. Please sing some more.”

“I like Jeremiah a lot. I thought he did a great job.” said Bob Otoole, the parent of a sophomore.

Ultimately, a capella group Stampede took home the grand prize.

Many audiences enjoyed the show and are looking forward to attending next year as well.

“This is amazing! I’ve got to come back!” Wacker said.