The new trend for Spring Break workout

For those of you trying to tone up before spring break comes, boxing may be the perfect way to get into shape physically and mentally.

Boxing has become a trendy new workout since models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Adriana Lima have been posting photos of themselves boxing on their social media accounts. Are these celebrities all over social media touting the workout and motivating us into getting into the gym?

Jesus Chavez, two-time world boxing champion who has won 44 out of his 52 matches in the United States and Mexico. Chavez said could see boxing becoming a trend in Dallas.

“This has become a trend now for girls and young boys to come in here and get one of the most incredible workouts that there are out there,” Chavez said. “I know that boxing is picking up, but this is one of the sports that I have become an expert in.”

Chavez is a trainer at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym located here in Dallas. This is one of the many workout facilities some SMU students enjoy going to off campus. The gym manager Bryan Lacey explained how boxing is a top sport as far as getting physically fit.

“Boxing in and of itself provides a very cathartic process where you really have to get involved and really know yourself in the process,” Lacey said. “You get to know who you are, what you’re able to take, what you’re able to dish out.”

Boxing helps improve hand eye coordination and agility. It also allows people to improve with self-defense skills. There’s nothing better than leaving the gym from an incredible workout that works the entire body. Boxing is a fun way to burn fat and tone muscles, and who wouldn’t want the perfect beach body for Spring Break.