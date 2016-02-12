Tips to keep the Zika Virus out of SMU

Since the Ebola outbreak reached Dallas in September 2015, the entire city has seemed on edge about vaccines and disease control. However, it seems the city’s susceptibility to viruses has remained at large.

On Feb. 10 a third woman tested positive for the virus, following her return from the Honduras. The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) sent out a tweet with their special report on the victim.

DCHHS Reports 3rd #Zika Virus Case in Dallas County pic.twitter.com/AFGnKN8Qko — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) February 10, 2016

This virus was once considered an endemic, because it was secluded in the West Nile area. However, now that infected individuals have traveled back into the United States with the contracted disease, researchers are trying to contain it to avoid an outbreak.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the disease include:

Fever

Rash

Joint Pain

Red Eyes

Are students at SMU susceptible to the disease?





The disease is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito along the West Nile. There have not been any mosquitos detected carrying the disease in the Dallas area, according to Fox 4 News reports.

However, spraying mosquito repellent onto clothing is an extra precaution that could be taken. The second person was infected during sexual transmission. Therefore, stay protected and communicate with partners about any recent travel.

If students plan to travel to a location prone to the Zika Virus, they should call their doctor to learn what necessary steps should be taken to prevent infection.