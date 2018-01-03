Top 5 places to see holiday lights in Dallas this season

By Julia Batlle

Embed from Getty Images

Not only is everything bigger in Texas, but this season it is also brighter. ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays, and Dallas definitely does not disappoint when it comes to decorations. This winter, a few spots that outdo the rest when it comes to displays of holiday cheer in the area. Here are five of the best light displays in Dallas this December.

Highland Park

Highland Park is famous for its stunning mansions and family-oriented community, so it is no surprise that its residents take Christmas decorations to the next level. Massive snowflakes hang from oak trees covered in twinkling lights. The homes are lined with bright lights that make you want to cozy up to a fire and sip on hot cocoa. You can drive through Highland Park, but if you want the full experience, bundle up with some blankets on a horse-drawn carriage that takes you to the best light displays in the neighborhood.

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park

This year, the lagoon at Fair Park in Dallas will light up as Holiday Wonder makes its debut. The celebration features more than 2 million lights, live performances, cuisine from all over the world and interactive attractions. The 48-foot-tall Christmas tree also makes for a perfect photo spot for families and friends. Prices range from $12-$20. For more information, check out the Holiday Wonder website, www.holidaywonder.com.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Every year, the Dallas Arboretum lights up with its 12 Days of Christmas display. As you walk through the gardens, the popular Christmas song comes to life with a beautiful 500,000 light display of each of the 12 days. The display runs until the end of December, but the best time to appreciate the installation is at night. Check the arboretum’s website to see special events like visits with Santa or toy soldier stilt walking.

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park

If you are willing to make the drive to Grand Prairie, this event is worth the trip. This year, the holiday celebration at Lone Star Park is introducing the Magical Winter Lights display. It is an expansion of the popular lantern festival in Houston and features the Magical Wonderland, The Lone Star State, Dinosaur Land, Mystery of the East and Christmas Candy Land light displays. In addition, the celebration will have carriage rides, games, acrobats and food. The festival is $21 and runs until Jan. 7.

Dallas Zoo

If you are an animal lover, then the light display at the Dallas Zoo is for you. Head to the zoo in the late afternoon to check out the animals and watch the lights come on after the sun sets to reveal a vibrant playground for visitors. The zoo will put on a special light and music show along with other holiday entertainment. The light display occurs on several days throughout December, so check out its website to learn more.