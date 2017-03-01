Tower Center lecture compares immigration in the U.S. to Europe

Labor economist Pia Orrenius, emphasized that the strength of America’s workforce is dependent on immigration and that immigration is not the “crisis” a majority of Americans believe it to be during a lecture Feb.28. The lecture entitled “The Migration Challenge in Europe and the U.S Compared,” was hosted by the Tower Center.

“I don’t see the crisis,” said Orrenius. “We have looked at the data, immigration is slow, and the economy is strengthening, the economy is tightening, the unemployment rate is falling, job creation is very robust, we have reports of widespread labor shortages.”

Orrenius said the policies being implemented by the U.S.’s government are not lining up with the positive statistics of the current economy, and that the U.S. needs the talent from immigrants in the workforce.

“If you look at the countries affected by the travel ban, those are over boundingly skilled immigrants, with high levels of education in key sectors,” Orrenius said. “So you wouldn’t target this particular population, so that’s what’s odd. The economic rational is really not there.”

The other speaker, James F. Hollifield, a SMU political science professor, echoed Orrenius’s statements when he explained how the rate of immigration in the U.S. is in no comparison to the rate of immigration in Europe.

“The U.S. can absorb much of the population of Central America, without much of hiccup,” said Hollifield. “The Germans on the other hand in 2015, took almost a million people in less than a year.”

Hollifield blamed people’s ambivalence towards immigration on cultural fear, which has been seen in America’s history including the amendment of the Chinese Exclusion Act in California.

He said he chose to use the term “challenge” rather than “crisis” in the lecture’s title.