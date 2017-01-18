Vice President for Student Affairs at SMU, Dr. Pamela D. Anthony dies

Students and faculty received an email from the Office of the President with the sad news of the Vice President for Student Affairs at SMU, Dr. Pamela D. Anthony’s death on Tuesday evening, Jan.17. Dr. Anthony was surrounded by her family, friends and colleagues after fighting a battle with cancer.

Dr. Anthony was named the Vice President of Student Affairs on Feb. 1, 2016. As Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Anthony over saw the Office of the Dean of Student Life, residence life, Women and LGBT Center, Multicultural Student Affairs, volunteer and leadership programs, student activities, student conduct, campus ministries, health and wellness programs, career services, the Hughes-Trigg Student Center and the Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports.

Dr. Anthony played a vital role at Southern Methodist University; she will be missed by many.

President R. Gerald Turner released a statement this morning recognizing the impact she had on everyone around her.

“At SMU, she served as a mentor to many while focusing on students’ campus life and educational experiences, including in the areas of health and wellness, multicultural affairs and residential life,” President Turner said. “We grieve this profound loss of a friend and colleague, and we offer our condolences and prayers to Dr. Anthony’s family and loved ones.”

An informal gathering for the campus community was held this morning in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center. Arrangements for the memorial and funeral service dates are still pending with the family.

The Daily Campus will continue to update this story as new information is made available.