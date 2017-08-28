What to know about the Bush Presidential Center

How many times do students pass the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum without even considering stepping foot inside? Presidential centers may not sound all that exciting to students, but the George Bush Center does not have 340,000 visitors annually for no reason.

This semester is no exception. The Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice will be making an appearance at the Bush Center. George Bush’s daughters are also said to be making an appearance later in the year.

There are galleries, exhibits, events and so much history packed into the beautiful building.

The Bush Center hosts two exhibits every year, one temporary and one holiday exhibit, the Christmas collection. The current exhibit is titled Portraits of Courage featuring president Bush’s own artwork.

If you are interested in the Bush administrative era, the library contains a rich history of his time in office, including specific archives.

The galleries are a must see including the 9/11 gallery. This exhibit is a highlight of the museum. There are artifacts including steel from the World Trade Center and the bullhorn president Bush used to address the crowd at Ground Zero.

And if you do not have time to visit Washington D.C., the Presidential Center has a full-size replica of the Oval Office.