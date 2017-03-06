Do not abandon campus involvement for Greek life

By Breck Spencer

As a second-semester junior, I like to consider myself relatively old and wise in the domain of college students, and want to share something that can hopefully influence some of your college experiences.

I transferred here to SMU after being involved in Greek life at other Universities, and I have not joined a fraternity here. So I know how things are from both sides of Greek life.

A lot of you all are probably in or pledging Fraternities and Sororities right now, which is awesome. I’m imagining you are all super hyped about this new element of your life, unless you’re a guy, in which case you’ll share the girls’ excitement soon enough once the torture of pledge-ship is over. Greek Life is generally awesome. By no means should this be looked at as a bash on Greeks. Instead, I want it to be a warning.

Out of a couple of thousands students you’re connected to by being an SMU student, you have found your way into a couple of hundred that all fall under the banner of a string of Greek letters. Of those hundred or so “brothers” or “sisters” of yours, you’ll likely spend a disproportionate amount of time with them. You’ll live with them, study with them, party with them and attend each other’s hangovers. All of those are awesome.

But remember that there are literally thousands of students here that you haven’t met. I’m not saying that you need to become best friends with them or that you should abandon your respective Greek house in pursuit of other relationships. But be aware of how being Greek can potentially enact blinders that blur the rest of SMU from your sight.

There are so many awesome people here, that you couldn’t possibly fit them into a single Greek organization, or even a group of them. Similarly, there are so many different people in each fraternity and sorority that it’s impossible to create a generalization that accurately describes every member.

So don’t let generalizations about certain houses or independents sway you from giving them the time of day. Don’t limit yourself because you think you have to. And don’t abandon your Greek letters, either. Just don’t let them define you.