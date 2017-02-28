February 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm

This week’s cartoon: Apartment shopping for summer?

By

With a semester halfway over, many students are struggling with living options for next year. Check out this week’s cartoon to see if you relate.

Cartoon S2W6.jpg

Photo credit: L.A. Bonte

