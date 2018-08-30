SMU College Republicans host campaign manager Bunni Pounds in opening meeting

Experienced campaign manager Bunni Pounds encouraged SMU students to take ownership of their civic duties by voting and getting involved in political organizations and campaigns Aug. 23 at the SMU College Republicans’ first meeting of the 2018-2019 school year.

Pounds, the keynote speaker of the meeting, is head of Bunni Pounds & Associates, a leading campaign organization in Texas. When she is not running her campaign organization or her own congressional run, Pounds said she is a Bible teacher and a public speaker.

“That’s my passion for politics. To raise up those that will lead with integrity, and love, and a love of country,” Pounds said.

SMU College Republicans is a political organization recognized for hosting events throughout the year. Last spring they filled every seat in McFarlin Auditorium when they hosted the conservative provocateur, comedian, and political commentator, Steven Crowder.

“We only meet every other week and we always have cool speakers and events,” Co-President John Bookas said. “Anyone can join so we would love to have you here.”